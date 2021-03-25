Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last ninety days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

