Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.03

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.03 and traded as high as $33.11. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 105,209 shares traded.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

