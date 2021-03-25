VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $3.55. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 82,081 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.