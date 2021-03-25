Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.