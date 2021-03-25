Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.89 ($73.98).

VNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting €56.00 ($65.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,418,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €39.94 ($46.99) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.