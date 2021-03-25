Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Raised by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

VOYA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 18,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,737. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.