W Green Pay (WGP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,582.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $189,016.01 and approximately $73,582.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.