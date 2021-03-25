Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.10 ($143.65).

WCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €110.45 ($129.94) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a fifty-two week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.48 and a 200-day moving average of €103.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.