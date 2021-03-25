Wagerr Price Hits $0.0881 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and $112,830.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,649,312 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.