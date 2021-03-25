Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.