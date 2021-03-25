WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 1.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €48.60 ($57.18) and last traded at €49.25 ($57.94). 4,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.00 ($58.82).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.67 and a 200-day moving average of €43.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.08 million and a P/E ratio of 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WashTec Company Profile (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

