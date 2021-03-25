Waves Hits 24-Hour Volume of $165.79 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $165.79 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $10.86 or 0.00020838 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017808 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007983 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,672,344 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

