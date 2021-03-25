Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) recently:

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semtech is benefiting from product differentiation, operational flexibility, and specific focus on fast-growing segments and regions. Additionally, Semtech’s solid momentum across industrial and communications markets continues to drive its top-line growth. Moreover, well-performing LoRa business of the company is a major positive. Further, the company is gaining traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, overall global demand environment in key end-markets is a major negative. Also, the company’s soft demand from the infrastructure end market and macro headwinds in China remain concerns. Additionally, intensifying competition in the semiconductor space is a headwind.”

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 23,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 46.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 213.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

