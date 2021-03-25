Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

3/24/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/23/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/16/2021 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

1/28/2021 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

