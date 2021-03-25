Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PAE (PAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PAE (NASDAQ: PAE) recently:

3/24/2021 – PAE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – PAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – PAE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – PAE was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.67 on Thursday. PAE Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $806.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

