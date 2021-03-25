Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX):

3/25/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/16/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/15/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/8/2021 – REGENXBIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/24/2021 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. "

2/16/2021 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of RGNX opened at $34.53 on Thursday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock worth $3,559,331 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

