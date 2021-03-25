Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $76.00.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2021 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

