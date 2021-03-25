Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

3/25/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,719,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

