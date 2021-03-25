Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

3/23/2021 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.50 to $10.50.

3/23/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $10.50.

3/17/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Range Resources had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/25/2021 – Range Resources was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Range Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/16/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

