WeShow Token (WET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $404,864.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

