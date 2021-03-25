Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 3,847,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

