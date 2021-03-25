Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 3,340 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,340 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$156,927.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,027,697.12.

Douglas Martin Holtby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86.

WPM traded down C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.29.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

