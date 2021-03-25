WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $2.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007732 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

