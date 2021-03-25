Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $9.45. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 354,738 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

