Willis J. Johnson Sells 234,012 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $130.96.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
