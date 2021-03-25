Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.23. 1,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

