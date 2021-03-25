Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.06 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.06 ($0.37). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of £15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.11.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.