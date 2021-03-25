WINk Market Capitalization Hits $103.58 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. WINk has a market cap of $103.58 million and approximately $70.11 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

