Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Up 2.7%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 108,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.49.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

