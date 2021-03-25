Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.27% of Wix.com worth $1,567,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $277.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

