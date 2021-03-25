WOM Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $366,373.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $366,373.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

