Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $651,425.06 and approximately $79,136.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.11 or 0.03106881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00339955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.44 or 0.00922690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5,421,191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00412542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00373259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00239183 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

