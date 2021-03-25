World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.12% of World Fuel Services worth $41,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $34.17 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

