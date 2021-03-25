Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 312,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,903. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.