Wownero (WOW) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $13,494.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

