WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $755.55

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.55 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 931.60 ($12.17). WPP shares last traded at GBX 929.40 ($12.14), with a volume of 2,305,805 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 868.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.55. The company has a market cap of £11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

