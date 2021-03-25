Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $336.03 or 0.00641189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $645,514.23 and $2,527.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00450634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00057921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00170790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00760196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00075366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

