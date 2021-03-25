(WZR.V) (CVE:WZR) Shares Up ∞

Shares of (WZR.V) (CVE:WZR) shot up ∞ on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 26,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 444,935 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About (WZR.V) (CVE:WZR)

WesternZagros Resources ULC, formerly WesternZagros Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based international oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring properties and exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds working interest in each of the Garmian production sharing contract (PSC) and the Kurdamir PSC.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for (WZR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WZR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.