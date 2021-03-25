xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $4.47 on Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $2,873.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00008549 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002802 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00015628 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

