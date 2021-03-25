yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $693,498.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $693,498.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,400 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.