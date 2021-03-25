Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.56) and the highest is ($2.34). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

