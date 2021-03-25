Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.56) and the highest is ($2.34). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($2.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.