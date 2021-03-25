Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.48. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 1,791,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $29.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.