Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $764.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $771.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $651.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $368.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $402.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.97.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

