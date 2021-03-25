Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 962,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.