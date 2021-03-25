Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

