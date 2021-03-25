Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $15.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SUN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
