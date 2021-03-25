Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $704.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.96 million and the highest is $706.88 million. TransUnion posted sales of $687.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,241 shares of company stock worth $3,478,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

