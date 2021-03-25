Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

TRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $301.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

