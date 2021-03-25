Zacks: Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,178. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.