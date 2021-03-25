Zacks: Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,159. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

