Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $33.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.25 billion and the highest is $37.14 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $35.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

